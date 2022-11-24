The Daily Lowdown: Gwen Stefani confirms major news that fans will be thrilled about

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Gwen Stefani announcing some big news and Calvin Harris headlining Creamfields.

Not only that, N-Dubz resume their tour after a last-minute cancellation. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Creamfields have announced their 2023 headliners and fans are going to be so excited. Global superstar DJ Calvin Harris will take to the stage at the event held in Essex next year. The We Found Love hitmaker will perform for fans on the Saturday while Swedish House Mafia will perform on the Sunday. Also featured on the lineup is Example, Becky Hill and Fatboy Slim, and fans can sign up for tickets now.

Speaking of festivals, it's been announced that Gwen Stefani will make an appearance at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park next June. The Hollerback Girl singer will feature at the event alongside Pink, who has already been announced, to perform a string of hits including songs from No Doubt as well as from her solo career. Gwen said in a statement she was thrilled to heading to the festival, explaining how she wouldn't be who she is without the influences of UK Music.

N-Dubz have resumed their tour after cancelling their show in Nottingham with just five minutes to spare. The trio were forced to pull out of their gig earlier this week after lead singer Dappy fell ill with a lost voice, but the group made a return to the stage on Wednesday. N-Dubz performed to a huge crowd at London's O2 and looked pleased to be back although admitted that Dappy wasn't 100%. The group have since announced that the gig in Nottingham has been reschedules for 7th December.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at critics after he faced backlash for wanting to sing Oasis songs at his gigs. The Brit Pop rocker took to Twitter to vent his frustration saying that anyone criticising him for singing songs from the band's back catalogue aren't true Oasis fans, before adding defiantly "oasis till I die". The band have not performed together in recent years mainly due to the tricky relationship between brothers Liam and Noel and Liam even claimed in his new documentary that Noel had blocked his brother from singing the band's tracks for his Knebworth gig.

And Marcus Mumford might be enjoying a solo career but the singer has clearly not forgotten about his band. The singer is set to appear on NBC's Sunday TODAY show this weekend and in a preview clip he teased that more music from the folk band is on the cards for the future. Marcus explained that the band's next step is to all meet in a room and play each other the songs they've written, before adding they'd then record and tour. Sounds good to us.