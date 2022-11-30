The Daily Lowdown: Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West settle divorce

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce settlement, Apple Music's most listened to tunes and Billie Eilish's third album plans!

Apple Music has revealed the most listened to songs of 2022 – and can you guess which tunes made the list? Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber took the number one spot with their collaboration Stay, while Harry Styles, Future, Kodak Black, Adele and Elton John and Dua Lipa also made the list. What do you think was your most played song of the year?

TMZ has obtained court documents confirming that Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have settled their divorce, and will have joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. It also revealed that Kanye will be paying Kim £167,000 a month in child support, as well as half of their children's education expenses and security expenses. Wow. The pair split back in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Billie Eilish has announced the very exciting news that she is working on new songs for her next album – and we can't wait to hear it! The 20-year-old revealed that she and her brother Finneas were working together n the project and were spending a lot of time together. Do you think they can top Happier than Ever? We can't wait to find out!

Rosie Ramsey is the first star to be confirmed for the Strictly Christmas special! She'll be dancing with Neil Jones for the competition, just a few years after her husband Chris took part in the main series back in 2019. She said that she was insanely jealous of him at the time and is looking forward to learning some ballroom moves herself!

The creator of Love Actually Richard Curtis has admitted that he is uncomfortable with the film 19 years after it's release in 2003, revealing that he felt stupid about the lack of diversity in the film, and that elements feel out of date. The rom-com stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and the late Alan Rickman – and has since become a Christmas classic. Will you be watching it this year?

