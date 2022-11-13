Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have contrasting opinions during hilarious discussion on Today The NBC daytime show is never boring!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager often have interesting topics to discuss on the fourth hour of Today.

And Friday was no different, as their latest debate saw their co-stars weigh in to give their opinion too, as they discussed the etiquette of texting.

Hoda made it clear that she preferred to call her friends rather than messaging on her phone, especially when it came to adding the abbreviation "Lol" - meaning laugh out loud.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb overcome with emotion live on Today

"Here's the thing, if you text with someone, and here's the thing, the tone is always messed up every single time. I don't like text conversations unless it's about a plan," she said.

"You are old school you love to talk on the phone," Jenna told her co-star. "I like to hear your voice. I can read what you're writing, 'Haha', 'LOL', I'm not laughing out loud. When's the last time you were laughing?" she asked Jenna.

Thinking very differently about the topic in hand, Jenna admitted: "I'm usually laughing out loud. I use my LOL very carefully," she said.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had very different opinions about the culture of texting

When the video clip was shared on social media, Hoda and Jenna's co-stars weighed in on the debate too.

Sheinelle Jones wrote: "Oh I’m so guilty! I’m going to change starting now ! Lol." Savannah Guthrie also joined in, writing: "LOL".

Fans had their say too, with one writing: "Yes Hoda, phone calls always," while another wrote: "I agree with Hoda. Hate text unless it's to say running late. A voice on the phone is so much more personal." A third added: "I'd rather text, I can do things at the same time then," while a fourth agreed: "Texting is a lifeline when you are at work and can't use your phone."

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have been working together since 2019

Hoda and Jenna have been working together since 2019. George W. Bush's daughter joined the fourth hour in replacement of Kathie Lee Gifford, who departed Today after 11 years on the show.

Hoda and Jenna are great friends and viewers adore their on-screen friendship. The pair are close away from work too and often meet up with their young children.

Hoda and Jenna are great friends both on and off air

Earlier in the year, Jenna told HELLO! that she and Hoda are often in fits of laughter together during filming too.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

