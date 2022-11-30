When will Al Roker return to Today Show following illness? All we know The NBC star's fans miss seeing him on the daytime program

Al Roker has been off Today for several weeks after being hospitalized with blood clots on his lungs.

The NBC star is thankfully now on the mend, having returned home to his family on Thursday - just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

In the meantime, Al's seat on the Third Hour of Today is being kept warm by his co-stars, and regular fill-in hosts Tom Llamas and Jacob Soboroff.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker's rise to fame

Al's fans keep asking when the host will be returning to the show - but so far the dad-of-three has not made any decisions publicly about this.

However, recovery from blood clots can take weeks - and even months - and Al will not be wanting to return to work until he is fully on the mend.

The star is resting at home in New York, where he lives with wife Deborah Roberts. What's more, he was able to reunite with all three of his children over the weekend when they returned home for Thanksgiving.

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts

This was extra special for Al - as of September he became an empty nester when his youngest son Nick, 19, left home to go to college.

The star is also father to daughters Leila and Courntey. Just before falling ill, Al opened up about what he was looking forward to this Thanksgiving in a chat with HELLO!.

Al with his Third Hour co-stars Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer

The doting father was excited to be reunited with his children. Giving an insight into how he imagined his Thanksgiving to be, the dad-of-three said: "This Thanksgiving will be a little sweeter because Nick has been away from home for college and I know he’s looking forward to some home cooking and hanging out with his family. And we are looking forward to hanging out with him."

Al - who is a talented cook - gave an insight into what his family enjoy eating, too.

"I still try and make my mother’s sweet potato Poon each year, which is basically a crustless, sweet potato pie with a marshmallow topping. The trick is to not let the marshmallows catch fire underneath the broiler."

