Hoda Kotb shares behind-the-scenes photo following exciting change to Today studios Today never stays the same for long!

Hoda Kotb is a familiar face on Today and co-hosts the main show along with the Fourth Hour each weekday.

The Today star loves her job and enjoys the fact that no day is the same, and has been enjoying the latest change to the program this week alongside her Fourth Hour co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

This week the pair have been joined by a live audience and on day two, Hoda took a selfie with Jenna in front of their adoring fans sitting in the studio.

Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reunite with studio audience

The picture was shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Oh hey there, live studio audience! We loved seeing your beautiful faces in Studio 6A Day two done. We'll see more of you tomorrow!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I'm so glad you're back doing live audiences," while another wrote: "I am really loving seeing the excitement and energy of a live audience again. I imagine it feels a bit surreal!" A third added: "I love this so much!"

Hoda and Jenna announced the news involving the reintroduction of their live audience last week.

At the beginning of the show on Monday 7 November, Hoda kicked off the program by announcing: "This is not any Monday, Jenna," to which her co-star replied with: "No, it's not just your typical Monday because we have a big announcement."

Prior to unveiling the news, Hoda explained: "This means a lot to Jenna and myself, and our show and to you too," referring to their fans.

"We are going back to studio 6A! With a live audience!" the two finally announced, revealing that starting the following week, for one week only, fans in New York City will be able to watch the show live right from the NBC studios in Rockefeller Center.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have been working together on Today since 2019

"The thing we love the most about this is that it means you," Hoda said looking at the camera, adding: "[You] get to see us, because we miss it."

Jenna added: "Yes! And we miss y'all. Don't you feel like everybody wants connection? I feel like everybody is going back to church, people are back together, people are going to concerts and shows… So guess what, come hang with us."

"This is something so important to us because there is something about sitting among the people you love," Hoda added.

