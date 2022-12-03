Strictly judges left divided as Kym Marsh becomes tenth contestant to leave competition The Morning Live presenter failed to impress with her Cha-Cha-Cha

Strictly Come Dancing's annual Musicals Week thrilled viewers with some show-stopping routines, but sadly it was the end of the road for Kym Marsh as she was eliminated from the show.

The Morning Live presenter and partner Graziano Di Prima were up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who performed the Charleston, in the dance-off. The pair gave their all to save their spot in the competition, but the judges ultimately voted to keep Molly and Carlos in the competition, however, it was not a unanimous decision.

Both Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Molly, with Craig saying: "It's always so difficult at this point of the competition, because both couples danced brilliantly, I don't want to see either couple go. I am really splitting hairs, but the couple I want to save, based just on the best dance tonight for me is Molly and Carlos."

Motsi agreed, adding: "First of all, I want to say to both of you, that you can be so so proud of yourselves. You've both been so great and amazing. I'm going to base my decision on this dance off and I'm going to save Molly and Carlos."

However, Anton Du Beke disagreed with his fellow judges, and went for Kym. Explaining his decision, he said: "As you'd expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance off was incredible, I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night, and because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano."

Kym faced Molly in the dance-off

Due to his dissent, head judge Shirley Ballas had to cast her vote, and she saved Molly and Carlos, saying: "Well first of all huge congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced exquisitely, it's been a very difficult decision to make. But based on this dance and this dance alone, I'm going to save Molly and Carlos."

Speaking to host Tess Daly following her elimination, Kym said that she had loved "every single second" of the experience, never believing that she would make it to the quarter-finals.

She also praised her partner, Graziano, calling him "wonderful" and saying they would be friends forever.

Kym is the latest celebrity to be eliminated

She also praised the cast and crew of Strictly and added: "My dad has been so proud and it's kind of kept him going. When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren't here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot. My grandchildren are so proud."

Graziano was full of praise for Kym, as he said: "I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day.

"I know you've learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You're going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life."

