The Rookie viewers all saying same thing about this 'Chenford' moment Fans are over the moon!

The Rookie aired its griping winter finale on Sunday night which had fans rejoicing at a major moment for fan favorite ship 'Chenford'.

The slow-burning romance between characters Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford, played by Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter, has been a key plot point in the series and progressed to a new level in the latest two episodes.

In the first one-hour instalment, Tim asked Lucy if she wanted to go for dinner but she rejected his offer, saying that she needed to end things with Chris first.

However, in the second episode, after breaking up with Chris, Tim asked Lucy out again and she said yes!

Fans were in disbelief over the heartwarming moment and took to Twitter to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Still can't believe this happened!!!" while another added: "Wow! That was sensational. Two more amazing episodes! Great job by everyone at #The Rookie. Thank you for your hardwork and dedication."

A third fan commented: "What an early Christmas present! The ship is sailing, #Chenford is actually happening! We need to see that date!" while another tweeted: "HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE!?!? Heart exploding!!!! #Chenford."

Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil as Lucy and Tim

Other fans were hoping to see the new couple share a kiss, with one person writing: "Honestly though, they should have kissed right there. I get why they didn't but screw other people seeing," while another added: "Kissing would have occurred if it weren't for those stupid windows and opened door."

It was a bittersweet moment, however, as viewers will have to wait until January to see Tim and Lucy go on their date while the show goes on its winter break.

The series will be back with a crossover event on 3 January, which will see The Rookie crew team up with the cast of its spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds.

