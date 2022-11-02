﻿

The Rookie: Feds fans can't get enough of this heartwarming moment - did you see it?

The Rookie: Feds aired another drama-filled episode on Tuesday night which saw the team try to track down an international assassin known as The Reaper. 

While fans were compelled by the nail-biting plot, which had Simone and Carter go undercover in prison, they couldn't help but gush over a heartwarming moment between Laura and Brendon. 

WATCH: Are you watching the show? 

The two agents were busy tracing a lead on The Reaper's assault rifle when Brendon got a surprising call from Lucy Chen to say that his father had been arrested. 

After opening up about his tricky relationship with his dad, Laura was quick to comfort him - and fans couldn't get enough of the heartwarming moment. 

Taking to Twitter, viewers commented on the pair's chemistry, with one person writing: "I ship Laura and Brenden more and more after each episode," while another added: "Laura and Brendon giving me little butterflies because I love how they are developing so much."

Fans are loving the chemistry between Laura and Brendon

A third viewer wrote: "My heart was in a million pieces after Brendon's scene with his basically deaf and callous victim-playing father. But Laura was there for him, AGAIN! Their connection grows stronger, and I love them more and more," while another added: "Laura likes to play it cool but the second she saw Brendon upset she went into protect mode. I love that he's opening up to her about his family."

While the chemistry between the duo is clear, it looks like this potential romance is going to be a very slow burner as fans only got to see the pair fist bump in the latest episode. While some fans were delighted by this, others were hoping for a little more. One person tweeted: "I REALLY THOUGHT WE WERE ABOUT TO GET A HUG BETWEEN BRENDON AND LAURA."

The Rookie: Feds continues on ABC on 15 November.

