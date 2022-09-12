The Rookie star Alyssa Diaz shares surprise from famous fiancé - and her co-star is loving it Her co-star Eric Winter had the sweetest response too

The Rookie star Alyssa Diaz has shared a sweet birthday surprise from her fiancé, singer Gustavo Galindo - and posted a gorgeous snap to mark the occasion!

Sharing a photo of herself kissing her fiancé, she captioned the snap: "You definitely surprised me @gustavo_galindo. Thank you for my bday surprise! The first one I’ve ever had. Love you."

Her friends and colleagues were loving the post, with one writing: "Love you both," while another added: "Was such a sweet surprise and much deserved. @gustavo_galindo great party! We need that strawberry basil mixer." Her The Rookie co-star, Eric Winter, also commented with several birthday cake emojis.

Of course, Gustavo also posted, replying: "Love you my sweets. Happy Birthday." Alyssa and Gustavo also share a baby son, and the creators of The Rookie wrote her baby bump into the plot back in 2020.

At the time, the show creator Alexi Hawley told Entertainment Weekly: "Alyssa just had a baby in real life. That was part of our journey this season was her calling up to say, 'I'm pregnant' and us going, 'Okay, great you're pregnant on the show.' Because it's 2020 and we're just rolling with everything.

"But I do think that ultimately it's been a great storyline for her character. It really does add a level of reality to her experience to finally get this job that she wanted so much, but to be pregnant going into it and knowing the consequences that could come if people knew about it."

The actress plays Angela Lopez in the hit show, and recently shared a snap promoting the upcoming season five, writing: "@therookieabc Sept 25th!!!! Season 5!! Let’s go!!!!" We can’t wait to see what he gets up to next!

