The Traitors: why Alex didn’t pick up on Amanda’s handwriting - exclusive Warning, spoilers for episodes one - eight of The Traitors

The Traitors is the show that everyone is talking about right now, and it’s easy to see why. The reality series, in which a group of 'faithfuls' must root out who is a traitor among them in order to win the prize money, has been full of drama - with many twists and turns - the latest being the traitors' offer to Alex to join them as a fellow traitor.

However, the presenter turned down the gig to remain a 'faithful' - and has opened up about why she didn’t spot a major clue about Amanda’s identity after receiving a letter from her.

In the episode, Wilf and Amanda send Alex a letter, penned by Amanda, in which they invite her to join them as a fellow traitor. Alex declines the offer and tells her fellow faithfuls about the invitation - but doesn’t appear to analyse the handwriting of the letter - which could have revealed more about who was behind writing it.

Taking to Twitter, viewers certainly had the same thought, with one writing: "Amanda has just made a mistake, the others have seen her handwriting and that was an error," while another person added: "If I was Alex I'd be looking out for the handwriting that was on that recruitment letter now." A third person wrote: "I have a hypothesis. Amanda's writing all the notes. At some point, the players will be shown the notes and there will be an examination of the handwriting."

However, Alex has cleared up why she didn’t pick up on the handwriting. Chatting to HELLO!, she explained: "Well, I asked like, who wrote this? I was like, ’Is this production? Who wrote this? And they didn't tell me.

"So I didn't really know. I mean, obviously looked more from an [older] person. I thought maybe it was Andrea. It looked like the writing style that Andrea might have had. And the words to describe me were the sort of words she would have used to describe me… but we didn’t know they were writing it themselves. Obviously, for the next series, they’ll know these things, but we were guinea pigs in that sense!"

