BBC Breakfast star left 'shaking' following on-air guillotine stunt

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst was left "shaking" after taking part in a guillotine magic trick live on air during Tuesday's show.

The journalist paid a visit to Blackburn to meet the cast of the pantomime Cinderella, which is currently running at the town's Empire Theatre.

WATCH: Nina Warhust was left "shaking" after a live magic trick

After interviewing magician JezO, who is playing Buttons in the production, Nina took centre stage and placed her head on the guillotine.

"Buttons has promised to show me a trick, which he says is perfectly safe," she said, before the actor added: "Well, it wouldn't be panto without a little bit of magic, would it?"

"Don't try this at home," JezO warned, adding: "I'll just lock you in this. I bet you were wishing you were on the sofa now!"

As the blade came down, the presenter let out a little cry, adding: "Goodness me!"

"That's never a good sign," said JezO.

Nina took part in a magic trick during Tuesday's show

Reassuring viewers, she said: "I'm still alive," as the magician released her from the contraption.

Breathing a sigh of relief, Nina held out her hand, saying: "I'm shaking slightly," before thanking JezO for showing her the impressive trick.

Back in the studio, Sally Nugent expressed her concern for her colleague. "Are you okay there, Nina? You had me worried there for a minute!"

The broadcaster reassuringly said: "I didn't know quite what was gonna happen so I did have the shakes slightly but yeah, I'm definitely still alive."

Jon Kay jokingly added: "We've had a whip round and we were wondering in Button could have another go!"

Nina joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2018

Nina's magic trick wasn't the only tense moment in the show, however, as later on sports reporter John Watson gave a report while standing in the middle of a road.

Sally said: "I have to say we've had a couple of nervous moments this morning.

"We've had Nina almost coming to harm doing panto rehearsals on stage, now we've got John standing in the middle of the road!"

