The Daily Lowdown: Elton John shares details of 'emotional' final gig set for Glastonbury 2023

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Elton John announcing that his final ever gig will be at the Glastonbury festival in 2023.

Not only that, Stormzy surprised his fans as he races to the number one album spot, and Dua Lipa says her third album will be "totally different" to her previous work.

Elton John has announced his final ever gig – and it's a big one. The legendary musician will be headlining Glastonbury festival next year, taking to the pyramid stage on Sunday 25 June for the festival's closing night. In a statement announcing the news, Elton said there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to his british fans, adding that he can't wait to embrace the spirit of the festival. The show will mark the end of his farewell yellow brick road tour, which recently wrapped in the US.

Speaking of live shows, The Weeknd has expanded his European tour for next year due to popular demand. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has added an extra date to perform at the London Stadium next July, and he's also added more dates for his shows in Paris and Nice in France. The Weeknd's show is titled the After Hours Til Dawn' tour and the tickets are on sale now.

Dua Lipa has teased that her third album will sound very different from her previous records. The Levitating singer explained during a recent interview with Variety that she thought the album was halfway done earlier this year, but that it's instead taken a completely different turn. Dua added that it's now beginning to sound cohesive and different to her other work. There's no word on a release date yet but we're hoping she doesn't keep us too long.

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has been announced as the fifth celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing Xmas special! The popstar, who shot to fame as one fifth of the girl group, will be partnered with Giovannia Pernice for the festive episode and said she it was a truly an hour to be part of the Strictly special. Nicola will be joined by Radio 1 DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb.

Stormzy made a surprise appearance at a very intimate gig for his fans this week. The rapper, who has just released his new album This Is What I Mean, took to the stage at Hilton London Metropole to perform hits such as Hide & Seek and Blinded By Your Grace to a room of just 150 guests. Stormzy said he was so fortunate that Hilton Hotels invited him along to perform to kick off the festive season. It comes as Stormzy takes place in a neck-and-neck race to land the number 1 spot on the albums chart this week with This Is What I Mean. The rapper is hoping to beat Cliff Richard off the top spot but the race is incredibly tight with very small margins between them, according to the official charts company.

And the internet has been reacting to the official trailer dropped by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their very personal new Netflix documentary. The trailer, which has gained more than 1.6 million views, shows many unseen moments and photographs between the couple as they prepare to share the "other side of their high-profile love story." The documentary, which is titled Harry & Meghan, will consist of six episodes and will drop on the streaming platform later this month.

