GMA3's T.J. Holmes' reported replacement revealed following hiatus amid Amy Robach affair

GMA3 has had a reshuffle in the wake of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes going on hiatus following their relationship revelation - and now a new report has surfaced suggesting who is going to replace one of the co-hosts..

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been keeping the seats warm for Amy and T.J. since the announcement was made at the start of the week.

But is someone else now planning to step into T.J.'s shoes as we head into next week? See the video below to see who it is.

The report from Pop Crave comes at the end of what has likely been a tough week for both the TV stars.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision in an editorial call on Monday morning, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages.

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

Amy and T.J. have been part of the GMA family for years

The pair initially continued to host together after photos of them vacationing together were published by the Daily Mail. However, they've now been absent for a week.

In the telling pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car. They were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

Their romance caused a stir because they are both still married to their partners. Amy has been with actor, Andrew Shue, for twelve years and T.J. with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, for the same amount of time.

Amy and T.J are on hiatus from the show

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have both been working together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

