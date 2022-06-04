Amy Robach bids farewell to the UK following the 'best' assignment The TV star has a new project in her sights

Amy Robach has had the best time reporting on the Platinum Jubilee in England and now her time is up and she's onto another exciting assignment.

The GMA host posted an update on social media in which she gushed about how incredible it has been to be covering the royal event.

Alongside photos of her presenting and giving a thumbs up for the cameras, she wrote: "Thumbs up one of the best assignments ever... peace out London."

WATCH: Amy Robach reveals her incredible New York home

She then revealed: "Orlando here we come to host @specialolympics this Sunday on ABC #platnumjubilee #specialolympics."

Amy was with her co-host, T.J. Holmes, and fans said they adored seeing them work together.

They wrote: "You guys are so busy… Great coverage in England both looking good," and, "So much fun watching you both in jolly old England. Can’t wait for your next assignment you both are the dream team, your network should be proud of you both."

Amy had a blast hosting in England

Throughout her time in the UK, Amy shared plenty of photos and appeared to be having a great time both on-screen and off.

One stand-out photo of her saw her looking regal in white, as she posed waving like the Queen.

She was standing on a presenting platform with Buckingham Palace in the background and she captioned the Instagram post: "Platinum jubilee preview... I'm here all week folks."

Amy left her husband Andrew Shue back in New York while she flew to the UK

Fans couldn't contain their excitement or their envy as they commented: "You have the greatest job, you get to travel the world," and, "So glad you are covering the Brits! You are so classy and it’s a perfect fit".

Others added: "Exciting times ! Surely you will be invited to tea with Her Majesty," and many more said they'd miss her in the GMA studios with her co-hosts in New York but that they were looking forward to the royal coverage.

