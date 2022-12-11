Strictly's Hamza Yassin moved to tears after judges reveal how he changed show forever He's going from strength to strength

Hamza Yassin couldn't help crying on Sunday night as he and his professional dance partner, Jowita Przystal, performed a touching Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.

The star had previously scored a jaw-dropping 39 points for his Charleston on Sunday night's Strictly, and that wasn't his only impressive achievement.

The fast-paced routine saw Hamza and Jowita Przystal pull off yet more incredible lifts – with all the judges commenting on how brilliant they were.

Motsi Mabuse summed up their feelings when she said: "You've lifted the level of lifts on Strictly," and the star's many fans will no doubt agree.

Over the last few weeks, Hamza has become one of the favourites to win the competition, alongside Will Mellor and Helen Skelton.

The humble nature presenter has given the show his all and is already lined up for the live tour next year. Viewers will no doubt be delighted to watch him again, with their support and Hamza's talent meaning he's never landed in the dance-off.

However, he did struggle in the lead-up to the semi-final, revealing on Instagram that he'd needed some support. He shared a photo of himself wearing leg supports, which he captioned: "A bit of rehab, it's much needed for when we are learning two dances!

Hamza's routine included incredible spins and lifts

"Thank you @georgetheosteo for your support, my friend," he continued.

The CBBC presenter has improved enormously since the start of the show and has even lost a significant amount of weight in the process.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain, Hamza revealed: "I've lost eight and a half kilos." Richard replied: "Woah, that's nearly 20lbs."

Hamza is a firm fan favourite

One thing he'd held onto though is his amazing long locks!

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning last month, Hamza revealed that he rebelled with his hair as a youngster, explaining: "I remember, my mum used to sit me down, me, my brother and my dad, and just give us the number two the whole time.

"Then I just rebelled one year, I’m like, 'I’m done'. And that was it!"

