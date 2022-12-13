Michael Douglas shares heartfelt message to rarely-seen son - and they look like twins Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband had reason to celebrate this week

Michael Douglas is a doting father to three children, and he's incredibly proud of them.

The Hollywood star rarely posts on social media, but made the exception at the start of the week to honor his firstborn, Cameron Douglas.

The actor posted a photo of the pair of them together - looking incredibly similar - as they posed on the red carpet. In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday Cameron! With my love and admiration, here’s to your great new year! Love, Dad."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on just how much the pair looked alike. "He looks so much like you," one wrote, while another remarked: "Such a lovely photo." A third added: "Great photo of you both!"

Michael shares Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker. He was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail.

Michael Douglas shared a rare photo of himself with his son Cameron Douglas to mark his birthday

He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014, and was released to a halfway house in August 2016. Cameron went on to turn his life around and lives with partner Viviane Thibes and their two young children, Lua and Ryder.

Michael, meanwhile, is also a father to 22-year-old Dylan and 19-year-old Carys, who he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. The star has been living away from his family for work over the past few weeks but was surprised over the Thanksgiving weekend as Catherine and Carys went to see him.

Cameron is Michael's oldest child

The Darling Buds of May actress recently opened up about the sweet surprise, as well as her family's close knit bond, during an appearance on Good Morning America last week.

The family primarily live in New York but they also have homes across the United States, as well as a vacation property in Wales, where she grew up and where her family still live.

