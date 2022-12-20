Who is Art Moore on Live with Kelly and Ryan? The producer is a favorite among fans of the show

Art Moore is a fan-favorite member of the Live with Kelly and Ryan team, who has been with ABC for an impressive 50 years.

But how much do viewers really know about the producer? Find out more about him here…

Who is Art Moore?

Art Moore is the executive in charge of production on the show and is also WABC-TV's vice president of programming.

Art's career began in 1966 when he graduated from Ithaca College with a theatre degree and a minor in television and radio, according to RealitytTitbit.com.

The producer has been with Live with Kelly and Ryan since its inception back in 1983, when it was launched as The Morning Show. Kelly Ripa began hosting the programme in 2001, with Ryan Seacrest joining in 2017.

The producer, who is married but keeps details of his personal life private, occasionally makes appearances on the show, joining hosts Kelly and Ryan for discussions.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos with Art

He featured on the programme back in May last year when he celebrated 50 years on ABC. Chatting to the presenters, he attributed his long career to "a lot of perseverance".

Kelly went on to praise her boss, giving an insight into what he is like as a person. "Art was my first friend here. He really was. My first work friend and I'll never forget it. You were a tremendously kind person to me and everybody I know," she said. "You remember people's wedding anniversaries, I mean everyone's! He is the first phone call when something wonderful happens and the first phone call when something terrible happens. A steady, steady presence."

Kelly, Ryan and Art with executive producer Michael Gelman

She continued: "I've said it before and I'll say it again. The number one person you want to sit next to on an airplane flight anywhere is Art Moore…Not just because he knows how to order a bloody mary in the right way it should be served but his stories are so mesmerizing and interesting and fascinating. He literally was there for the birth of television. He was there!"

