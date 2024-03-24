Kelly Ripa sparks 'precious' reaction with look inside bedroom of $27 million townhouse with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love being parents to their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, but it seems like they can't get enough of being dog parents either!

Kelly, 53, took to Instagram to gush over her two adorable family pups, Lena and Chewie, in a new video celebrating National Puppy Day.

The talk show host shared the sweetest peek inside the bedroom of her $27 million NYC townhouse with her husband Mark, 52, with a photo presumably taken by one of their kids showing the pair fast asleep.

However, snuggled up near their legs were none other than Lena and Chewie, and a pair of cushions that hysterically read "I want to be where the people aren't."

Other photos showcased just how much the couple loved their Shih Tzus, cozying up to them, dressing them in matching sweaters, taking them for walks, even doing yoga with them.

The Hope & Faith star captioned her post: "Forever puppy love with these two! Happy #NationalPuppyDay to Lena, Chewie and all your pups out there…"

© Instagram Kelly and Mark in bed with their dogs Lena and Chewie

Fans left adoring comments like: "You absolutely know that you did not have to do this but the fact that you did makes you a much more wonderful person!" and: "They’re both so precious," as well as: "Precious Chew Chew and lady Lena love you," plus: "Nothing more authentic than a puppy's love."

While both the Live with Kelly and Mark hosts couldn't be happier as dog parents, it's Kelly in particular who has a bond with Lena that can't be broken.

Back in 2021, their oldest, 26-year-old Michael, made an appearance on Live when it was hosted by Kelly and Ryan Seacrest, and spoke about how it won't matter to his mom that her kids won't be living at home anymore, because she has Lena.

"Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?" Kelly asked, and Michael quickly retorted: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

"My mom paces around the house holding Lena like a Bond villain," he hilariously added, which Kelly agreed to, saying, "There is something so wrong about my relationship with that dog."

"I love my kids, and I am very attached to them. But Lena and I are codependent, I'd let her eat the food out of my mouth."

© Instagram Their adorable pups will often feature during family occasions

In February, during one of the Live shows, Kelly showed the studio audience a photo of Mark adorably holding Lena in his arms, displaying the fact that their relationship was no slouch either.

When Mark affectionately commented: "That's my girl," Kelly quipped back: "Talk about two people in love! I've never had a situation where a dog has been possessive of Mark," and talked about a recent incident when Lena got protective over her owner.

"The other night we were cuddling and Mark was petting Lena, but then he reached over and he gave me a little rub. Because I get a rub too. I get a belly rub," she joked.

"And Lena freaked out and I videotaped it," she shared, and then showed the audience a clip of Lena trying to nudge Mark's hands away from Kelly. "I will not stand for this," she said for Lena. "In the words of Sade, this ain't no ordinary love."

