This Morning star Alison Hammond reveals misunderstanding over Best Presenter award

This Morning star Alison Hammond has opened up about losing the Best Presenter accolade at the National Television Awards, admitting that she thought her name had been read out in a hilarious mishap.

Chatting on the breakfast show following the special evening, Alison revealed that when Ant and Dec’s names were called, she misheard and thought they’d said 'Alison'. She explained: "I was up for an award, when they said Ant and Dec I heard Alison, so I asked ‘did they say Alison?’ and Dermot said 'no’."

Her co-presenter Dermot O’Leary replied: "When you said it to me, I thought you were joking!"

The star also stated that she should have won the award while This Morning accepted the Best Daytime gong, saying: "I ain’t going to lie but we all know I should have won one of these as well. Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are amazing, but let’s be honest, I should have won one but This Morning won one anyways."

The award went to Ant and Dec for the 21st year in a row, with Dec tweeting his thanks to fans, writing: "Oi @StephenMulhern, it took ages to write that speech!!! Thank you SO much for voting for us, it is always appreciated and never taken for granted. You’ve made us feel tons better! Huge love." The pair, unfortunately, missed the ceremony as they were both ill with COVID.

Sharing snaps of their positive tests on Twitter, the message read: "Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat."

