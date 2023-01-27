This Morning's Alison Hammond forced to stop Carol Vorderman's criticisms in awkward moment Alison Hammond attempted to diffuse the conversation

Alison Hammond was forced to interrupt Carol Vorderman in an awkward moment on Friday's episode of This Morning, following the Countdown star's critical comments about Conservative life peer, Michelle Mone. During the discussion, which was centred around the revelation that the Department of Health had spent £15billion on unused PPE supplies, Carol quickly turned the conversation to Baroness Michelle Mone, explaining:

WATCH: Alison Hammond forced to interrupt Carol Vorderman on This Morning

Loading the player...

"Michelle Mone, I knew many years ago and then dropped her like a stone as soon as I realised what kind of person she was – sue me, Michelle. And she lives in the Isle of Man with her husband, Doug Barrowman, who has been involved with numerous – and it's all accounted for, it's all in the press…"

Prompting Alison to interrupt her, the This Morning presenter suddenly added: "Can I just say Carol, she's not here to defend herself."

MORE: Viewers share concern following Brendan Fraser's appearance on Lorraine

READ: Alison Hammond takes on new presenting role in major career update

"No she's not here to defend herself but I'm repeating what has been said in the press and has been proven to be true," replied Carol.

Following the tense on-air moment, viewers have since taken to Twitter, with many praising Carol for her candid comments. "Carol Vorderman ripping Michelle Mone to shreds then looking to camera and saying 'sue me, Michelle'. Go on girl #ThisMorning," wrote one.

Carol Vorderman made several critical comments about Michelle Mone

"Listening to @carolvorders talk about Michelle Mone and the PPE scandal and @RishiSunak hedge fund's investment in Moderna. The entire nation should be discussing this. Great stuff," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Carol Vordeman coming for Michelle Mone on This Morning, things you love to see."

During the episode, the 62-year-old also criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following reports that he'd co-founded a hedge fund that had shares in Moderna. Calling for more "accountability and transparency" within the government, Carol even suggested that Rishi Sunak should be investigated for insider trading, to the surprise of This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone's talking about.