Escape to the Chateau fans make emotional plea after 'sobbing' at Christmas special The Channel 4 programme recently came to an end

Escape to the Chateau fans have made an emotional plea after watching the Christmas special episode which marked the official end of the lifestyle show.

The festive episode, which aired earlier in the month but was repeated on Tuesday evening, saw the Strawbridge family conduct their Christmas preparations at their Chateau, but it was a bittersweet moment for fans.

Despite loving the Christmas special, many were saddened that it marked the end of an era, and many fans took to the comments of the Strawbridges' Instagram account to make an emotional plea. One person wrote: "Please do Christmas specials in the future! I'd be lost without your inspiration."

Plenty more fans were in agreement with this sentiment, another said: "Please consider the occasional one off specials, I'm not sure I can go without another episode ever again. But in all honest thanks so much for providing so much entertainment, genuine reality and inspiration over the past 8 years, I've loved watching every single series."

The Christmas special was bittersweet for fans

A third added: "Don't leave us permanently! Please do some specials here and there… what will we do without you all! I can't! I love this show so much."

Meanwhile, many were in tears watching the final episode. "Me and mum fully sobbing at the end the escape to the chateau christmas special," tweeted a viewer, as a second said: "Sobbing my heart out at the last ever episode of Escape to the Chateau."

Although series nine is the final of its kind, Angel and Dick Strawbridge have previously stated that they have more projects on the horizon, including a travel-inspired show, which we hope to hear more about in the New Year.

The couple recently wrapped their final season

Appearing on Lorraine ahead of the finale episode, Angel opened up about how upsetting it was filming the final scenes: "We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was really happy emotion.

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party."

