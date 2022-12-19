Escape to the Chateau viewers in tears over emotional final episode The last episode aired on Sunday night

Escape to the Chateau viewers were left in tears while watching the show's final ever episode, which aired on Channel 4 on Sunday night.

The last instalment saw Dick and Angel Strawbridge prepare to throw the party of a lifetime to mark the end of the series and to thank all those that have helped them along their journey.

Taking to Twitter, fans couldn't help but shed a few tears over the moving episode. One person wrote: "So upset #Escapetothechateau has finished. I have followed you guys right from the start. It has been emotional," while another added: "Crying at the last #escapetothechateau what a wonderful Christmas finale! Bravo @dickshawbridge and Angel."

A third person commented: "#escapetothechateau really enjoyed tonight's episode, sad it's the last one an amazing loving family. You will be missed," while another simply added: "Devastated it's over #escapetothechateau."

Other fans thanked the stars for allowing an insight into their journey over the past six years, with one person tweeting: "This was a beautiful ending. Thank you @dickstrawbridge and Angel for sharing your life with us all these years. I'm sure we'll see you again, but for now enjoy family life."

The final episode of the show aired on Sunday night

The couple appeared on ITV's Lorraine only last week, where they spoke about how emotional they felt while filming the last episode.

"We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was really happy emotion.

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party."

Viewers were feeling emotional as they said goodbye to the Strawbridges

Dick added: "Joyful is the word [to describe it]."

On what the future holds, Angel said: "We are saying that it is the end of a chapter, not of a book. There's a lot to do," before detailing that the couple have only just started renovating their windows.

"It's going to be an ongoing project."

