The period in between Christmas and New Year is the perfect time to do nothing other than polish off the turkey and sit in front of the television and enjoy all that it has to offer – and a new drama from the BBC called Mayflies is a good place to start.

Starring a familiar face from another favoured BBC series, Line of Duty, the series tells the story of two old friends who reminisce on the heady days of their youth, but a heartbreaking reality comes between them.

What is the plot of Mayflies?

Before we meet the cast below, let's find out a bit more about the plot. Based on the novel by Andrea O'Hagan, the two-part series focuses on Tully and James (Jimmy), former best pals who have reunited after 30 years for a heartbreaking reason.

Tully reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer and has only months to live, and wants his old friend James to help him out in a devastating way. We think you'll need tissues for this one!

Mayflies begins on BBC on Wednesday 28 December

Martin Compston as Jimmy

The actor playing Jimmy will be familiar to drama fans as Martin Compston takes on one of the leading roles. The star is perhaps best known for his role as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, but he's also more recently appeared in Our House, Vigil, and has a new series on Prime Video out soon named The Rig.

Jimmy is played by Martin Compston

Tony Curran as Tully

Tony Curran plays the role of Tully who has sadly been told he only has months left to live after being diagnosed with cancer. Tony Curran will be familiar to those who are fans of the show Ray Donovan, as he played Sgt. Mikey 'Rad' Radulovic in the series. Tony has also appeared in Your Honour, Elementary and Crazyhead.

Tully is given some awful news

Ashley Jensen as Anna

Anna is Tully's partner, who is left heartbroken by his cancer diagnosis. Ashley Jensen is playing the role of Anna, whom viewers will know from her stints in comedy shows such as Extras, After Life, and Ugly Betty. She's also recently landed the leading role in Shetland and will appear in the drama in 2023, taking over Douglas Henshall in the process.

Ashley Jensen plays Tully's wife, Anna

Tracy Ifeachor as Iona

Tracy Ilfeachor will play the part of Iona in Mayflies. Iona is Jimmy's wife and is a successful actress. Tracy will be familiar to viewers who watched ITV's Showtrial earlier this year, but she's also appeared in Doctor Who, The Legends of Tomorrow, and The Originals.

Tracy Ifeachor plays Iona

Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy

Rian Gordon takes on the role young Jimmy. Mayflies features flashbacks to 1986 when Jimmy and Tully were young students and forming a solid friendship. Rian has been seen in other shows such as Get Duked! and Holby City.

The BBC drama features flashbacks

Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully

Playing young Tully in the flashback scenes is Tom Glynn-Carney. Tom has appeared in House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, and Dunkirk.

Who else stars in Mayflies?

Other names appearing in the cast of Mayflies include Elaine C. Smith, Shauna Macdonald, Colin McCredie and Cal MacAninch.

