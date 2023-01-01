GMA’s George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth loved-up in new head-turning photos fans can’t get over George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth had a difficult December following the loss of two friends

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are one seriously loved-up couple - and we’re obsessed with their new snaps sharing a glimpse into how they celebrated New Year’s Eve.

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' bittersweet change to living situation

Ali shared a series of snaps of herself and George seeing in the New Year with several famous friends, including director JJ Abrams, Katie McGrath and Brooke Shields - along with a delicious-looking spread of Chinese takeout.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos' wife makes surprise parenting confession live on GMA

Loading the player...

Ali captioned the post revealing that Katie had thrown the lovely soiree, writing: "Happy New Year! Going into 2023 with my people, champagne and too much Chinese food! Thank you @ktmcgrath," accompanied by two heart emojis.

Fans were loving the snaps, particularly thanks to Ali’s long hair! Taking to Instagram, plenty of fans complimented Ali’s long locks, with one wiring: "Loving the hair," while another exclaimed: "Your hair is so long!!" A third person wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEARSSSSS YOUR HAIRRRR," with a series of heart eye emojis.

George and Ali celebrated New Year's Eve with friends

The pair celebrated the new year after a sad time in December following the sudden death of George's colleague, Dax Tejera, who was the executive producer of his show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, just before Christmas.

Dax passed away from a heart attack aged just 37, with the news being announced to ABC by the network's News President Kim Goodwin on Friday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals intimate New Year's Eve celebrations with Mark Consuelos

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's monochrome open-plan home in New York

ABC President Kim Godwin confirmed Dax’s passing in a memo to employees, writing that his passion for ABC News "shined every Sunday morning". She added: "Dax will be deeply missed here by all of us at ABC News."

Katie McGrath threw the party

The pair also marked the sad passing of Barbara Walters, with Ali sharing snaps of the TV personality attending their wedding back in 2001. She captioned the snaps: "Barbara at our wedding). She was a true trailblazer for women. And always supportive of George and I. She once said to me, 'I want you to join The View!' To which I answered, 'I can’t do that Barbara, you know I’ll say something that will get me in trouble.' 'Yes, sweetheart, that’s the point!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.