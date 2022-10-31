George Stephanopoulos makes rare public outing for important and emotional reason The GMA star is married to wife Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos is one of the most well-known TV broadcasters thanks to his job on Good Morning America.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

Despite this, the dad-of-two is an incredibly private star and rarely gives interviews or makes appearances outside of his work.

However, over the weekend, George stepped out away from work and onto the red carpet - for a very important reason.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's unique love story

The co-anchor was joined by his wife Ali Wentworth as they attended an event in aid of supporting Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's.

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos

MORE: What George Stephanopoulos really thinks of co-star Robin Roberts

The brave actor is incredibly close to George and Ali, and put on an event, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's, to help raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's.

Ali shared photos of her and George from the event on her Instagram account, and wrote alongside them: "We love and support the @michaeljfoxorg and all they do to find a cure for Parkinson’s!"

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos stepped out for Michael J. Fox's fundraiser

Michael recently shared a heartbreaking update on his battle with the illness, revealing that he had broken several bones in his body this year alone, including his cheek and arm.

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan's GMA replacement teased in hilarious new post

He told People Magazine: "It got worse, I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my (right) arm, then I broke my elbow.

"I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

George and Ali met after being set up on a blind date

George and Ali's night out follows on from a busy year for the couple, who have both been juggling various work projects.

When they aren't busy at work, they enjoy nothing more than spending time with their daughters, Elliott and Harper.

Elliott left home last year to attend university and Harper will be leaving next year, which will see them become empty nesters.

The celebrity couple share two daughters

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.