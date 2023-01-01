Kelly Ripa reveals intimate New Year's Eve celebrations with husband Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star rang in 2023 at home

While she no doubt had her pick of glamorous parties and events to choose from, Kelly Ripa decided to keep her New Year's Eve celebrations a little more low-key on Saturday night.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son shares surprising glimpse into what his year has really been like

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star rang in the New Year at her home in New York with husband Mark Consuelos, and gave fans an intimate peek at their celebrations in a post on her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Look back at Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Loading the player...

The couple cosied up on the sofa for a fun snap, which showed Mark wearing a party hat trimmed with tinsel that read "Happy New Year", while Kelly donned a tinsel New Year headband and a sequin wrap top.

In the background, a pale green wall and black-and-white framed print could be seen, indicating that the couple were relaxing at home.

RELATED: See more of Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping Manhattan townhouse

Kelly and Mark were likely celebrating at their Manhattan townhouse, which is worth an estimated $27million and spans 7,796-square-foot. It is one of five incredible homes owned by the couple, as they also have properties in the Hamptons, Colorado and the Caribbean.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated New Year's Eve at home

They also spent Christmas at their lavish five-bedroom Upper East Side residence, along with their children Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

Kelly showcased the special moment the entire family were reunited with a snap of them all standing in front of the Christmas tree in their living room, as she joked: "Merry Christmas, love the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)."

MORE: T.J. Holmes' attraction to Kelly Robach was sizzling a YEAR ago according to body language expert

One day prior to celebrating the New Year, the 52-year-old drove fans wild by sharing a throwback of herself and her husband on the beach, with Kelly wearing nothing but a black thong swimsuit.

Kelly also celebrated Christmas at her Manhattan home

The mom-of-three looked incredibly toned, with her sculpted derriere attracting attention from her adoring fans.

One commented: "You can see what 50 looks like when you’ve been exercising most of your life! Your healthy choices are paying off!", while another simply wrote: "You look incredible."

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.