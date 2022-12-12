George Stephanopoulos embarks on new venture away from GMA The GMA star is a popular co-anchor on the ABC morning news show

George Stephanopoulos is a popular co-anchor on Good Morning America, alongside his co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

MORE: How Amy Robach's husband Andrew Shue is being supported by fans

The dad-of-two has been working on the show since 2009, having replaced Diane Sawyer on the popular program.

And while he is not going anywhere, George has ventured out to embark on a new project alongside his role on GMA.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos left shocked live on air for this surprise reason

Loading the player...

Recently, the star's wife, Ali Wentwoth, launched their very own production company called Bedby8. Ali announced the news on social media, writing: "Very excited for this new venture with my hubby @gstephanopoulos , my girl @mastro175 and everyone at 20th Television, ABC, Hulu, and Disney."

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's Amy Robach speaks out for first time following hiatus from the show

POPULAR: Today Show reveals shake-up involving the co-anchors

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both!" while another wrote: "So exciting!" A third added: "This is very exciting news!"

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth have now got their own production company!

Ali and George both have incredible careers and are no doubt looking forward to working together. Away from work, they share two grown-up daughters, with their eldest, Elliott, having moved out of the family home last year to attend college.

POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares glimpse into family life following T.J. Holmes affair

MORE: Dylan Dryer's NYC apartment will blow your mind - see inside

They have been living at their home in the Big Apple since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C. At the time of moving to NYC, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

Ali and George live in NYC

The couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, who they tend to keep out of the spotlight. Harper is due to go to college next year, meaning that George and Ali will be official empty nesters.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence as he speaks out followin Harry and Meghan Netflix show

MORE: Gayle King weighs in on GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes' affair

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.