Ali Wentworth makes surprising revelation about life with George Stephanopoulos during GMA interview The couple have been married since 2001

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for over two decades and have a wonderful life together in New York City.

BREAKING NEWS: Stephen tWitch Boss dies aged 40

The celebrity couple are fairly private despite both being well-known faces on the ABC daytime show.

The pair are doting parents to two daughters, and opened up about their parenting style during Ali's appearance on GMA on Wednesday.

During Ali's appearance, where she was joined by Doc Brown, to promote their new show, The Parent Test, the star made a surprising revelation about her family - watch the video below to find out what it was!

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth makes surprising confession about her family life with George Stephanopoulos

Loading the player...

Also during the show, Ali and Doc spoke about The Parent Test, which airs on ABC starting from 15 December.

MOST READ: Amy Robach's estranged husband's relationship status following T.J. Holmes affair

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's Amy Robach speaks out for first time following hiatus from the show

The program looks at the many different parenting styles and is in search of the best one. Ali teased: "You're going to pull from them all [the parenting styles] - I had no idea we [Ali and George] were traditional style, but you pull different styles and create your own."

She jokingly added: "Parenting is so hard - ask Doc's wife!!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are doing parents to two daughters

The couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, who they tend to keep out of the spotlight. Elliott flew the nest last year to attend college, and Harper is due to do the same next year, meaning that George and Ali will be official empty nesters.

MORE: Dylan Dryer's NYC apartment will blow your mind - see inside

POPULAR: Today Show reveals shake-up involving the co-anchors

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The couple live in New York City

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.