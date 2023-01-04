Dragons' Den - when does the BBC show return? Here's everything you need to know about the new season of Dragons' Den

It's official – Dragons' Den is returning for a whole new season filled with plenty of heart-pounding pitches from entrepreneurs and investments from our favourite business extraordinaires. So, when can we expect to watch series 20? Here's everything you need to know…

When will season 20 of Dragons' Den air?

Rest assured, there's only a short wait ahead! Series 20 of Dragons' Den will air at 8pm on Thursday 5 January. You can watch it on BBC One or save it for another day and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Who are this year's Dragons?

This year, there will be five Dragons on the panel, and they're all returning favourites!

Peter Jones

First up is Peter Jones, who is now officially the longest serving Dragon on any series. One of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs, his portfolio includes Expansys, Data Select, Jessops, Levi Roots, Red Letter Days, Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz. He also runs the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy and the Tycoon in Schools initiative. In 2009, he was awarded a CBE for services to business, enterprise and young people.

Peter Jones is the longest serving Dragon ever

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden launched her first business straight out of college at the age of 19. She later set up one of the first Stefanel fashion franchises in the UK and joined her family business, Weststar Holidays. Now a full-time investor with a wide-ranging portfolio which includes luxury site, The Merchant Fox, and fashion brand, Hope and Ivy, Deborah has currently invested £4,786,000 since joining the den.

Business star Deborah Meaden is back for series 20

Sara Davies

When Sara Davies first joined Dragons' Den in 2019, she was crowned the youngest ever Dragon. Having founded Crafter's Companion – a retail business specialising in crafting – from her bedroom at university, she later invented an envelope-making tool for card makers. Her company now turns over £34 million a year.

Sara Davies was named the youngest ever Dragon in 2019

Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett is returning to Dragons' Den for a second season, after first joining the show in 2021. Famed for building one of the world's most influential social media companies, Social Chain, at the age of 21, he has since taken the company public with a current market valuation of £400M+. A man of many talents, he is also a speaker, author, content creator and the host of one of Europe's biggest podcasts 'The Diary of a CEO'.

Steven Bartlett will mark his second season on the show

Touker Suleyman

The owner of fashion brands Hawes & Curtis and Ghost, as well as Low Profile Holdings, Touker Suleyman has an impressive 40 years worth of experience in retail and manufacturing under his belt. Throughout his time on Dragons' Den, he has invested an estimated £1,877,666 into various businesses.

Touker Suleyman is back lending his 40 years' worth of experience in retail and manufacturing

