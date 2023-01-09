Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie is Joe’s latest fixation in Netflix’s You season four trailer - WATCH Find out more about Netflix’s You season four

After murdering all of his girlfriends in the US, season four of You sees Joe head over to the United Kingdom for a fresh start, and the first trailer for the upcoming show has revealed that Charlotte Ritchie’s character is in his sights.

In the trailer, Joe is trying to start a new life in England where he becomes increasingly interested in Charlotte's character Kate, despite telling himself that he wasn't going to get involved in another romantic entanglement.

Speaking about what to expect from the new series, which will be released in two parts from 9 February, showrunner Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly: "Four seasons in, we need him to be reasonably self-aware but he obviously has huge blind spots. He keeps finding himself [expletive] up over and over again, so he will be working very hard to try to redeem himself this season.

"That’s part of the fun of the season, is watching him try to be better and try to be kind of heroic in many ways."

Charlotte, who is best known for her roles in Call the Midwife and Ghosts, opened up about joining the popular Netflix show, telling Metro: "I’m finishing the Netflix show about a serial killer, You. We’ve been doing series four and I’m part of the new cast. The show became huge in lockdown but I didn’t watch it. I watched the beginning of the first episode but I found him too creepy.

Charlotte stars in season four

"The real guy [Penn Badgley] is a nice guy. The character is reprehensible. My character is very different from what I’ve done before."

