Outer Banks season 3 release date confirmed - and it's sooner than you might think! Not long now Outer Banks fans!

Outer Banks left fans desperate to know what happens next after that explosive season two finale – and now, the release date for season three has finally been confirmed. Taking to Instagram, the show's official account has revealed that the new season will land on Netflix on 23 February, so you better mark your calendars!

Sparking a huge reaction from fans, Outer Banks' 5.2 million followers were quick to celebrate the news. "Don't talk to me on Feb 23rd I'm busy," joked one.

"About to be the best day of my year thank you," commented another. Meanwhile, a third added: "They better get the treasure this time."

Picking up right where season two left off, the official synopsis for series three reads:

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and revelling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

Season three will land on Netflix on 23 February

As well as exploring the Pogue's adjustment to island living, season three will hopefully answer questions left over from another major cliffhanger, after it was revealed that John B's dad, Big John Rutledge, is still alive. He has been presumed dead since the first season.

In the final, nail-biting moment of season two, fans were shocked after treasure hunter Carla Limbrey headed to a mysterious home in Barbados, where Rutledge has been secretly residing.

The new series picks up with the Pogues shipwrecked on an island

After she asks about The Healing shroud, John replies: "I can help you. But you have to help my son." We can't wait to see what's in store for the new season!

