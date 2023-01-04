Wednesday to be taken off Netflix before season 2? The show has yet to be renewed

Netflix's Wednesday had just about everyone talking when it was first released back in November - and for good reason!

The kooky comedy horror was a huge hit for the streaming giant, scoring more than 400 million hours in viewing time over a week - a record that beat even Stranger Things!

So, why hasn't the show been renewed for a second season yet? There are currently rumours swirling around the internet about the possibility of the coming-of-age show leaving Netflix for Amazon.

The Independent speculated that the comedy might be moving platforms due to an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger closed between Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) last year.

Given Wednesday is an MGM project, the publication suggested that its possible that the rights to the show may be transferred to Amazon.

However, according to Deadline, Amazon have stated it is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video. So Wednesday might be safe after all.

The show has yet to be renewed

A Netflix rep told MailOnline: "MGM make programmes for any number of streamers and broadcasters and their acquisition by Amazon does not change that. The sale has no impact on existing rights deals."

What's more, Deadline's report also stated that "no one expects" the merger "to derail future seasons" of the programme. "While there are things the two new partners will have to work out, insiders expect renewal talks to go pretty smoothly."

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday

For those who have yet to catch up on the popular new series, it is the latest adaptation from The Addams Family world and follows Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic powers at Nevermore Academy, but is sidetracked by a monstrous killing spree that is terrorizing the school.

Jenna Ortega stars in the titular role while Luis Guzmán plays Wednesday's father Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones features as her mother Morticia Addams.

Described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery", the show marks director Tim Burton's first TV project.

