Dancing on Ice viewers make same complaint about new series premiere

Dancing on Ice returned to ITV on Sunday night and while most viewers enjoyed the spectacular opening episode, some were left distracted by one aspect of the show.

The series 15 premiere saw Michelle Heaton, Joey Essex, Patsy Palmer, Nile Wilson, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Siva Kaneswaran take to the ice to perform alongside their professional partners.

Taking to Twitter, fans complained about the loud studio audience, which they said "spoiled" the episode.

One person wrote: "@torvillanddean #DancingOnIce is there any way to stop the collective 'woo-ing' from the audience during the performances? It is really spoiling it. It just happened 12 times during the professional performance. Yep - we counted!!" while another added: "The audience in #dancingonice really going for it this year… so annoying when they're drowning out the music and performance … ruins the enjoyment tbh @dancingonice."

A third person commented: "One thing I hate about Dancing on Ice is the shouting out and whooping from the studio audience," while another pleaded: "Can the audience just calm down!!!"

Other fans also took to Twitter to praise the show, with one person writing: "Great to have #DancingonIce back!" while another added: "All the contestants done amazingly for week one - Nile & Olivia done great, but I did enjoy Ekin's performance the most."

Next week's show will see Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher and John Fashanu show off their skating skills.

One of them will be facing Ekin-Su and her partner Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off after they received the least votes from the public.

Ekin-Su is facing the skate-off next week

Reacting to the result, the Love Island winner told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I'm just sad but it's fine. Keep going."

Brendyn teased what viewers can expect to see from the pair when they perform in the bottom two next week, adding: "Just confidence, we can add a little bit more to our skate-off and just make it the strongest version we can."

Judge Ashley Banjo gave his take on her performance, saying: "That performance was like fire, that's what I expect from you.

"Now I want to see what you can do without holding onto Brendyn."

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 22 January at 6.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

