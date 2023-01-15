Inside Dancing on Ice’s Carley Stenson’s former relationship with Hollyoaks co-star Ricky Whittle The star went on to wed another fellow Hollyoaks alumni, Danny Mac!

Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson is set to get her ice skating boots on for the new series of Dancing on Ice, and we can’t wait to see her in action! While we all know Carley from her former role as Steph Cunningham in the hit soap, how much do you know about her life behind the cameras? The star is now happily married to Strictly star Danny Mac, but her split from Ricky Whittle made headlines back in 2009. Find out more…

Ricky previously split from Carley following a two-year relationship while competing on Strictly Come Dancing. At the time, there were reports that Ricky may have been unfaithful in the relationship, but neither Carley nor Ricky commented on the rumours.

A spokeswoman for Hollyoaks did release a statement about their relationship at the time, saying: "Carley Stenson and Ricky Whittle have announced their decision to separate - the pair remain good friends but do not wish to comment any further."

Carley gave evidence at Ricky's trial

The pair did indeed appear to remain friends, as Carly gave evidence at Ricky’s dangerous driving trial in 2010. The incident occurred after Ricky was accused of deliberately hitting a photographer with his car after leaving a party with Carly in the weeks following the split. The reality show star was cleared of the charge.

Carley is now happily married to Danny

Following their break-up, Charley went on to date her now-husband Danny, after the pair became close after starring in Legally Blonde: The Musical together. They tied the knot six years later in 2017, with Mac explaining: "It was a perfect day. It really could not have been better, it was fantastic weather and it was all outside. We had a really wonderful time, it could not have gone better."

The pair have since welcomed a baby girl, Skye Bella, in 2021.

