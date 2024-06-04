Inside Joey Essex's famous dating history from TOWIE star to Rita Ora

Joey Essex caught viewers off guard when he arrived as a bombshell on Love Island this week, with host Maya Jama confirming that the reality TV star was sticking around and was an official castmate. Joey is no stranger to reality TV dating shows, having previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Will the 33-year-old prove lucky this time in his search for love? Over the years, the Only Way Is Essex star has dated numerous models and other stars. Find out about his dating history below…

1/ 10 © Mark Robert Milan Sam Faiers Fans of The Only Way Is Essex saw love bloom between castmates Joey and Sam and the couple had an on-off relationship for years, starting in 2010. The couple seemed to be forever after getting back together in 2012 with Joey proposing the following year, however their engagement was called off the same year and it appears things have gone south for the former lovebirds. In 2019, the star revealed that the pair hadn't spoken for several years.



2/ 10 © Shutterstock Amy Willerton In 2013, following his split from Sam, Joey took part in the 13th series of I'm a Celebrity where he met model and former Miss Universe Amy. Joey got candid about their relationship in his autobiography, Being Reem, however the pair weren't to last and ended up going their separate ways.



3/ 10 © Olycom Spa/Shutterstock Charlotte Stuchfield Joey began dating Charlotte in 2015 and the pair were spotted on romantic trips together, however the duo eventually went their separate ways.



4/ 10 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stephanie Pratt On one of Joey's first ventures into the reality dating scene, he ended up linking with The Hills star Stephanie Pratt, with the pair sharing some steamy scenes in a swimming pool. The pair dated for three months before calling things off and Stephanie has since said that the former couple are no longer on speaking terms.



5/ 10 © Shutterstock Georgie Purves Joey dated hairstylist Georgie for a few months in 2017, with the couple going public at the launch of the star's clothing line, Fusey. However, the duo went their separate ways later in the year.



6/ 10 © Stephen Coke/Shutterstock Ellie Brown Although this is Joey's first time on Love Island, he previously dated castmember Ellie Brown, who had appeared on the show's fourth series. The couple went official with a passionate kiss on Instagram, however, they weren't to last, even though they would later cross paths on Celebrity Ex on the Beach.



7/ 10 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Lorena Medina During his stint on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Joey hit it off with Brazilian model Lorena and the pair even stayed together after the conclusion of the show, ultimately moving in together. However, the pair broke things off in 2020, after Joey spent a night at Rita Ora's mansion with friends following a night on the town. At the time Medina said: "I knew Joey had spent the night out because I had talked to him when he was in the cab on the way back to Essex. He told me, 'I had a crazy night and I stayed at my friend's' and that was fine. But he didn't tell me it was a girl and he didn't mention Rita Ora."

8/ 10 © Instagram Brenda Santos After his relationship with Lorena came to an end, Joey found love with model Brenda Santos. The pair were together during the coronavirus lockdown, but alas, it wasn't meant to be and the pair called it quits after five months of dating.



9/ 10 © Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa Bauer During his stint on Dancing on Ice, Joey was linked with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, and although the couple wouldn't lift the lid on their bond during their time on the show, they did go official following the conclusion. Speaking to The Sun, Vanessa commented: "Me and Joey, we're doing very good – we are doing really good at the moment." However, with Joey now on Love Island, it's clear that the pair didn't stay together.

10/ 10 © Getty Images Others linked with Joey has also been linked with a string of women, although there is no official confirmation that he dated any of them. As aforementioned, the reality TV star has previously been linked with Rita Ora, but there is no indication that they're anything other than friends. He was also linked with another Love Island star, Maura Higgins, after the pair were pictured sharing a passionate kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022. Nothing ultimately came of their smooch.



