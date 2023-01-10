Thandiwe Newton's lookalike daughter steals the show during rare red carpet appearance The rising star took her dad as her date

The apple does not fall far from the tree when it comes to Thandiwe Newton and her daughter, Nico Parker.

The 18-year-old walked the red carpet in a show-stopping, lime green gown with a plunging neckline - and she looked sensational.

Thandiwe's daughter was the spitting image of her mom with her stunning complexion, raven hair and pretty features as she posed up a storm at The Last of Us premiere in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

Loading the player...

Nico stars in the new video game-inspired HBO series and plays the 14-year-old daughter of Pedro Pascal's character, Joel.

Nico also took her real dad, Ol Parker, as her date and they stopped for photos.

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

After Nico's role in Dumbo, her proud mom spoke out about encouraging her to carve out a career in the entertainment industry.

Nico looked radiant on the red carpet

"She's got me to be this she-tiger, waiting to pounce at any moment, just looking after her. It's absolutely breathtaking," Newton added about the movie. "I'm so thrilled for her."

Thandiwe and her husband split in 2022 after a long marriage. They are also parents to their eight-year-old son, Booker, and share Ripley, 22, too.

TRENDING NOW: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

They haven't divulged the reason behind their split, but Thandiwe was spotted kissing musician Lonr, days before Ol was photographed without his wedding ring.

Thandiwe's daughter looks so much like her

She then abruptly quit her role in the third Magic Mike movie and was swiftly replaced with Salma Hayek.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," the Warner Bros spokesperson said at the time.

Thandiwe and Ol were married for 24 years after tying the knot in 1998. They have been photographed on a few occasions appearing to be civil to one another.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.