Happy Valley episode three first look snaps reveal worrying reunion Spoilers for episodes one and two ahead!

The BBC has shared a first look at the upcoming third episode of Happy Valley season three - and we can't help but be a little worried.

For those who have yet to catch up on seasons one, two and the first two episodes of the new series, look away now! Alternatively, read our ultimate recap of what happened in the first two series.

WATCH: Catherine catches Claire in Sheffield in Happy Valley

Loading the player...

In the opening episode of season three, Catherine Cawood hears a rumour that her grandson Ryan has been visiting his father, the murderous Tommy Lee Royce, in prison.

While she is initially skeptical and dismisses the news as "Chinese whispers", she later discovers that her own sister, Clare and her boyfriend Neil have been taking the 16-year-old to visit his dad, who had recently been relocated to a prison in Sheffield.

MORE: 11 things we're concerned about in Happy Valley season three

MORE: Last Tango in Halifax season six: everything we know so far

New images from episode three show Ryan and Neil meeting Tommy in the visitors' room of the prison. One photo shows a serious-looking Neil standing opposite a rather displeased Tommy, while Ryan sits next to his father with a worried expression on his face.

Con O'Neill, Rhys Connah and James Norton

Another snap appears to show Ryan and Tommy having a private conversation, with the convict placing the back of his palm against Ryan's arm, and the teen looking a little tense.

With Clare nowhere to be seen, having been confronted by Catherine while sitting in a city centre coffee shop, and Neil absent from the second image, it looks as though Tommy - who is the definition of a bad influence - has had access to some one-on-one time with the impressionable teenager.

Episode three airs on Sunday

While we'll have to wait until Sunday's instalment to find out what really went down, here's the synopsis for the new episode to keep you going: "Catherine confronts Clare and presents Ryan with an ultimatum. Faisal and Joanna hatch a plan that takes an unexpected turn."

Happy Valley continues on Sunday 15 January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.