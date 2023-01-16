Happy Valley viewers have same shocking theory after episode three Spoilers for episode three ahead!

Happy Valley series three continued with another shocking episode on BBC One on Sunday night and viewers have taken to Twitter to share the same theory about one major character.

The latest episode picked up from last week's cliffhanger and saw Sarah Lancashire's Catherine confront Clare about her involvement in taking Ryan to visit his father in prison. In the heart-rending scene, it was revealed that Clare's boyfriend Neil was the one who had transported the teenager to see Tommy Lee Royce initially. After confessing to Clare, she tried to put a stop to it but couldn't.

Viewers took to Twitter to make their predictions about Neil, with many suspecting that he has a secret link to Tommy.

One person wrote: "Anyone else wondering what Tommy Lee Royce has on Neil. Neil is clearly scared of him #HappyValley," while another added: "Telling you now, Neil has some sort of secret in #HappyValley is he Tommy's dad or related?? Something dodgy about him."

A third person agreed, tweeting: "Neil is Tommy's dad… 1000%," while another commented: "#HappyValley is just so good. The way soft Neil seems totally cowed and intimidated by Tommy was creepy. APOLOGISING for mentioning Catherine? Is he just weak or does Tommy have something on him?"

[Major spoiler ahead!]

Faisal is played by actor Amit Shah

The episode ended with a huge twist that saw dodgy chemist Faisal Bhatti kill off Joanna, the wife of teacher Rob Hepworth - whom they had both initially planned to murder.

After Joanna got cold feet and admitted that Rob didn't know anything about Faisal illegally prescribing her diazepam - a lie that had convinced Faisal to kill Rob in the first place - the chemist was unable to contain his rage and repeatedly hit her over the head with a rolling pin.

Will Joanna end up dead?

The instalment ended with a cliffhanger which saw Joanna convulsing on the floor, while Faisal prepared to inject a fatal air bubble into her bloodstream. But will he do it?

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the shocking moment, with one person writing: "What an episode. Another cliffhanger. How can anyone have sympathy for Faisal. I hope Tommy Lee Royce does him in prison," while another added: "Another cliff hanger at the end of tonight's episode of #HappyValley. Oh Faisal!!! Oh gawwwwd!"

A third person tweeted: "Haven't expected that from Faisal AT ALL before today #HappyValley @theamitshah WOW!"

