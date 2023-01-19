Jennifer Garner unveils new look at upcoming series - and the intense work-outs it called for The actress stars in a new Hello Sunshine production

Jennifer Garner has a new action-packed series set to be released soon, and not only has she shared a first glimpse, but also the intense work-outs that seemed to be part of her preparation.

The actress is starring in a television adaptation of The Last Thing He Told Me, a mystery-thriller novel by Laura Dave published in 2021.

She stars as the show's leading lady, Hannah Hall, who she has previously stated has been her 'dream' character.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share with her fans an exciting first glimpse at her new role, in which she stars alongside Spiderman actress Angourie Rice.

The photos promise quite the suspenseful series, and the actress is seen taking on a worrisome expression in several of the clips.

"There is plenty of time to tell you all about it, but for now—a first look at #TheLastThingHeToldMe," she wrote in the caption along the post, revealing that it would be officially released on AppleTV+ on 14 April, plus adding: "I'm honored to bring Hannah Hall to life for you."

Fans immediately expressed anticipation for the series' release

Reese Witherspoon, who is producing the series via her media empire Hello Sunshine – known for its affinity for book-to-film adaptations – wrote in the comments section under the post: "Can't wait for this!!" Food Network icon Ina Garten, who is good friends with Jennifer, also wrote: "Can't wait to see it!! You look gorgeous!!!"

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A woman forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared."

The star is definitely up for the challenge when it comes to mysterious and action-packed roles

Of course, the suspenseful nature of the film calls for a lot of endurance, though the mother-of-three has no issue in that department, and recently shared on Instagram the intense work-outs she is used to.

She thoroughly impressed fans with a video montage of herself going hard at the gym, doing a series of cardio-packed jumps, squats and oblique twists, which she joked "nearly" killed her to complete.

