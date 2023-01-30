Stephen Graham reveals TV show sequel is in the works - details The Line of Duty actor is a favourite among fans

Stephen Graham previously starred in the award-winning film Boiling Point and it's now been announced the movie is getting a sequel in a TV series format. The actor, who is favourite among fans thanks to his roles in This Is England, Line of Duty and The Irishman, will be reprising his role as Andy for the drama.

The project, which will also be titled Boiling Point, will pick up six months after the 2021 Netflix film left off with Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) working as a Head Chef in her own restaurant.

WATCH: The official trailer for Stephen Graham's film Boiling Point

Loading the player...

Stephen's character Andy, who was found collapsed at the end of the movie, will be back but it's not known in which capacity due to the movie's cliffhanger ending.

The five-part series will also see familiar faces from the film back in their roles including Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki, Stephen McMillan, Taz Skyler, Gary Lamont, Hannah Traylen and Izuka Hoyle.

Boiling Point is being made into a TV series

For those who didn't catch the movie the first time, the synopsis explains: "On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic and commanding head chef Andy Jones balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for.

"A surprise visit from a health and safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hot spot fills with guests."

The actor is a fan-favourite

The producers of Boiling Point released a statement after the news of the TV series was announced, explaining how excited they were to bring the cast back together and place the story on the BBC.

"We are over the moon to get the band back together, along with the creative team of Phil, James, and Matt Lewis (DOP) we have our incredible original cast back. Not only that, we are excited to introduce new members to the Boiling Point family. We are immensely grateful to the BBC for giving us this moment and we are all raring to get going on the series."

