Happy Valley viewers convinced they've worked out major plot twist ahead of final episode

Happy Valley aired another tense episode on Sunday night and viewers are convinced that they've worked out how the drama will end.

The latest episode focused on the aftermath of Tommy Lee Royce's escape from prison. Meanwhile, things weren't looking so good for pharmacist Faisal after the police launched their investigation into Joanna's murder.

After being safely delivered to a safe house, Tommy managed to make contact with Ryan via his game console.

"What are you gonna do? Are you armed and dangerous?" asked Ryan repeatedly before Tommy revealed his plan for the pair of them to escape to Marbella.

Meanwhile, Anne revealed the truth of Tommy's evil crimes to Ryan, telling him the real nature of his relationship with Becky and what he did to Anne in series one.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their theories on the final episode, with many suggesting that the drama will end with Ryan killing Tommy.

Fans think Ryan will kill Tommy in the end

One person wrote: "Anyone else reckon Ryan will kill Tommy before he gets to Catherine?" while another added: "Placing my bets now: Ryan will kill Tommy in the #HappyValley finale."

A third fan tweeted: "Right, I'm calling it, Ryan is going to turn Tommy's 'revenge is a dish best served cold' phrase on him after learning from Ann he's the result of rape and there will be showdowns between Ann and Tommy and Catherine and Tommy," while another added: "Such brilliant suspense for next week! Ryan will kill Tommy before he kills [Catherine]."

Viewers are suspicious of Neil

Meanwhile, other viewers still weren't convinced of Neil's innocence in the story and suggested that he must have some secret link to Tommy.

One person pointed it out that it could have been Neil who shared Ryan's gamer ID with his father, writing: "Might Tommy have been able to contact Ryan via the game cos it was Neil who shared his ID..? Ryan didn't recall sharing that info with him," while another suggested that Neil could in fact be Tommy's dad: "#HappyValley my theory, Tommy tries to kill Catherine, potentially by manipulating Ryan, but Ryan will kill Tommy…Neil is Tommy's dad or Darius's dad!!"

