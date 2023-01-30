The Last of Us: episode three makes major change from game Warning, spoilers for The Last of Us season one episode three

The Last of Us premiered episode three on Sunday night - and fans of the game will have noticed a major change from one of the original storylines to the television adaptation. In episode three, Long Long Time, we are introduced to couple Bill and Frank - but their heartbreaking story is very different from how gamers might remember.

In the episode, Bill is introduced as a survivalist prepper who, upon the evacuation of his town, turns it into a private haven with plenty of booby traps to stop zombies and survivors from getting inside. However, after Frank stumbles into one of his traps, the pair fall in love and begin their lives together in the town. Bill is determined to protect Frank, who is occasionally frustrated by Bill’s paranoid tendencies and befriends Tess and Joel via radio contact - forming an alliance.

Over the 20-year period that we see their relationship, Frank decides to die by suicide after struggling with a non-disclosed debilitating illness, and the pair have the perfect day where they get married before Bill gives them both a fatal dose of pills, leading them to die together in their sleep.

Things were very different from the game in episode three

Upon Joel and Ellie’s arrival at the town, Bill has left Joel a note explaining their deaths, and leaving everything in the town to him - giving him and Ellie plenty of weaponry - and a car so that Joel can finally go and look for his missing brother.

Were you glad that the storyline was changed?

In the game version of the show, Bill and Frank’s relationship is very different. While Bill still forms an alliance with Joel, he also meets Ellie - but he and Frank are separated, with Frank disliking Bill’s survivalist state of mind.

He attempts to leave the town but is attacked by zombies, and dies by suicide so as not to become infected, leaving Bill a note which read: "I guess you were right. Trying to leave this town will kill me. Still better than spending another day with you." It is unclear what happens to Bill after Ellie and Joel leave the town.

