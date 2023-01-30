NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami return date released - details See the first look at Lucy Tara since her departure

NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami is set to make her return as Lucy Tara in an upcoming episode - and fans will be over the moon!

Viewers will get a glimpse of Lucy's life as a Special Agent Afloat in episode 13, which is set to air on Monday 6 February.

The upcoming episode, titled Misplaced Targets, will see Lucy get her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier. Meanwhile, the rest of the team will attempt to take down Kai's (Alex Tarrant) old friend-turned-criminal after he goes after the agent.

In new photos released by CBS, Lucy can be seen hard at work on the ship - and fans will be relieved to see the images having pleaded for the character's return in recent weeks. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Missing Lucy Tara and waiting for her return from the big boat," while another added: "What they need to do is bring back Lucy."

Lucy announced her departure from Hawai'i back in episode seven, telling her girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) that she had accepted a new job that would take her away for four months - a position she applied for when the couple were broken up the year before.

Fans will get a glimpse of Lucy's life as an Agent Afloat in the upcoming episode

The show's executive producer, Christopher Silber recently confirmed Yasmine's return to the drama, telling TV Line that fans can expect a good deal of action" from her in future episodes.

Responding to a question from a fan asking if Lucy will be in any fighting scenes upon her return, Christopher said: "Yes. WHEN Lucy is back there will be a good deal of action for her. We can't wait."

Lucy announced her departure in episode seven

Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, confirmed this in mid-December. She told TV Line: "She still here and she’s still around, but we try to honor what [acting commitments Yasmine] has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here. She’s here right now, and we just wrapped two massive water days where all of us were getting soaking wet."

