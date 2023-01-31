Happy Valley’s finale trailer and first-look images hint at show’s ending

After years in the making, we can hardly believe that Happy Valley will be finished forever with just one more episode - and the first-look photos and teaser trailer have hinted that it will one for the history books.

The first-look clip has recently been released by the BBC, and shows how the devastating finale might conclude, with Ryan, Claire, Catherine and Tommy all featured in the short clip as it hints at the outcome of Tommy’s escape plot. Watch the tense trailer here…

WATCH: Ryan is questioned by police in the Happy Valley season finale

Loading the player...

A series of first-look images have also been released, and show Catherine looking deeply emotional. In one photo, she is sat down looking at a photo album, while in another it appears that she and Claire are having a heart-to-heart in Nevison’s kitchen, where Catherine is in tears while Claire looks on, deeply concerned.

Catherine looking at photo albums

A final photo from the episode shows Catherine in her full sergeant uniform, arriving outside of a house. Could she have located the owner of the Kneževićs’ getaway vehicle? Could it be Darius’ home? Or could she even be attempting to track down Tommy’s safe house? We can’t wait to find out.

Claire looked very concerned in the new photos

Discussing the season finale on Twitter, one fan wrote: "f you’re going to work thinking you’ve got a busy week… At least you haven’t got to find organised crime gangster Darius Knezevic, get triple murderer Tommy Lee Royce back behind bars and solve the murder of Joanna Hepworth before you retire on THURSDAY."

Catherine leaving her police car in finale

Another person added: "Sally Wainwright always does the stuff in episodes 3 and 4 that most writers would save for the final two. Which then means all bets/conventions are off for the finale and I’m not sure my constitution will withstand it."

