Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement Rhiannon Ally celebrates double dose of joy GMA3 has seen a big shake-up following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure

Rhiannon Ally has proved to be a popular addition to GMA3, having stepped in to replace Amy Robach back in November.

And at the start of the week, the TV star had more than one reason to celebrate as she shared some happy personal news with her co-stars DeMarco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

She explained that not only did her son Roman turn nine over the weekend, but that her team, Kansas City Chiefs, won against Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship.

"Somebody's Chiefs are heading to the Superbowl!" DeMarco said at the start of the show. "Who me?" Rhiannon replied.

"It's a good day to be a Chiefs fan, you know what's extra special is that it was my son's ninth birthday yesterday so we got to stay up late and watch it," she said.

"I like how calmly she's acting, she's been going crazy all afternoon," DeMarco teased.

GMA3 star Rhiannon Ally had reason to celebrate as her son Roman turned nine

Jennifer went on to add that it was even more special for Rhiannon because she was from Kansas City, and pointed out that she had worn red - the Kansas City Chiefs jersey color - especially for her in honor of the win.

Rhiannon shared her excitement on her social media too, alongside several photos of her son Roman to honor his birthday.

She wrote: "Time marches on. Somehow our baby boy is 9 today. Happy Birthday to the boy who changed my life the moment I met him.

So thankful God chose me to be his mama. Also, go Chiefs!!"

Rhiannon Ally with DeMarco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton

It's not yet known whether Rhiannon and DeMarco will be permanently replacing Amy and T.J Holmes on GMA3, following the news on Friday that they are officially leaving ABC.

However, the departure was subtly acknowledged on Monday, as it was the first time that the duo didn't announce themselves as covers for Amy and T.J. Amy and T.J. were taken off air in November after news of their affair came to light.

They have been keeping a low profile ever since, but have been pictured on a number of occasions, most recently in LA where they were seen embracing just hours after their meeting with ABC to confirm their departure.

