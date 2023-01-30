Lara Spencer reveals what really happens backstage at GMA - and it's such fun! The Good Morning America co-hosts sure know how to have a good time!

Lara Spencer isn't letting her injured foot get in the way of her having a good time - in fact, quite the opposite!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram at the start of the week to reveal what happens backstage on the ABC daytime show, with footage of her dancing in the studio with co-host Rebecca Jarvis.

Due to her injury, Lara was sitting down on a chair as she swayed to the music, while Rebecca danced alongside her.

In the caption of the video, she wrote: "Dance like no one's watching (And you're not wearing a boot)."

The mother-of-two tore her plantar plate and ligament in her foot, which resulted in her having to get a boot just before Christmas.

She shared a lengthy post on Instagram at the time, detailing what had happened. It read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Lara Spencer shared a fun backstage video on GMA

Despite needing to rest and wear a boot, Lara isn't letting her injury stop her when it comes to exercise too. She posted a recent video of herself being through her paces, all while wearing her surgical boot.

She captioned one post: "Tennis. I'm comin for ya....... Thank you @performanceoptimalhealth. Let's get this rehab started," and then added a clip of herself working on her core.

Lara Spencer is a popular member of GMA

"I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5 BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime," she wrote: "This is a great ab buster! 3x 30 seconds each leg. Use ankle weights to really feel the burn (my boot does that for me!). Thanks Shane! @performanceoptimalhealth."

Fans were blown away by her determination to stay in shape despite her injury and commented: "Okay, I’m going to stop complaining about my torn meniscus surgery now. You’re amazing," and, "You go Lara! I am 4 weeks out from a partial knee replacement and I am still not able to walk right. Hopefully soon."

