How GMA3 acknowledged Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure from show

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure from ABC was confirmed on Friday following their hiatus from the network as a result of their affair.

And on Monday, their GMA3 subs, Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan, subtly acknowledged this.

At the start of each show, they have been introducing themselves by saying "subbing in for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes", but this time, they simply just introduced their names.

Nothing else was mentioned about Amy and T.J. leaving the program.

Rhiannon and DeMarco have proven to be popular with viewers, along with long-running co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released on January 27, confirming that Amy and T.J. would not be returning.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' departure was acknowledged on GMA3

It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A mediation session was reportedly held on Thursday with executives from the network, with a decision on having them leave the show being the ultimate conclusion.

The move comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place them on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy and T.J. are currently in LA

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

While Amy is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

