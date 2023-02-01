The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce confirms huge tour - find out the dates

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce confirming her Renaissance world tour! The singer will be embarking on a string of shows across Europe, including the UK, and the US with concerts kicking off in the summer.

Also on today's podcast, Lewis Capaldi is confirmed as the final performer for this year's Brit Awards and Jason Derulo's performance at the Superbowl is in jeopardy. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Beyonce has confirmed she's going on tour. The superstar will be embarking on a huge world tour following the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, with shows spanning across the summer, reportedly kicking things off in Europe including the UK before heading back to North America for dates in September. The Crazy In Love hitmaker shared an image to her Instagram confirming the exciting news but has not yet shared information on when and how fans can bag tickets. We cannot wait.

Jason Derulo has broken his foot ahead of his upcoming performance at the Superbowl. The Trumpets singer sustained the injury while playing basketball in January according to TMZ and is using crutches and attending physio as part of his recovery. The RnB singer is due to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, which is a pre-game party before the Superbowl, alongside the Black Eyed Peas but its not been confirmed whether Jason will still make an appearance. Meanwhile, fans are gearing for Rihanna's triumphant return to the stage as the singer will headline the Half Time show which is taking place on game day on the 12 February.

The Brits have confirmed their final act for their 2023 lineup and it's none other than Lewis Capaldi. The Someone You Loved singer is no stranger to performing at the gig as he last performed in 2020 when he won Best New Artist. Lewis will no doubt sing a new song from his upcoming second album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent which is due for release in May. Other performers at the Brits include Harry Styles, Lizzo and Stormzy.

Miley Cyrus has thanked her fans for their endless support after her new single Flowers continues to be a huge hit. The singer took to social media to announced the track is number one around the world for a second week, adding that she loves that the song is connecting with fans in such a positive way. Miley also said these milestones are only made possible by her incredible fans. Flowers have garnered a record-breaking 100 million streams and counting since its release.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled the remainder of his shows. The heavy metal artist shared the news on social media stating that it was probably one of the hardest things he's ever had to share with his fans, and that his spinal injury, which has resulted in multiple operations and stem cell treatments, means he is too physically weak to perform. Ozzy added he never imagined his touring days would end this way and that his team are trying to come up with a way of performing for fans without the burden of travel. The message ended stating that refunds are available for fans at the point of purchase.

