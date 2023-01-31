The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran talks 'turbulent' personal life as he makes announcement

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran opening up about his "turbulent times" in his personal life which is the reason behind his social media absence.

Also on today's podcast, Priscilla Presley disputes the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie's will and Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson has been cast to portray the late singer in an upcoming biopic. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his personal life as the singer made his return to social media. The Bad Habits star posted a video to his Instagram explaining that he was going to be more present to his fans online, adding that some difficult times he's faced recently were the reason for his absence, take a listen to what he had to say…. Ed also apologised to his huge fanbase if previous content he had shared had been boring, and that he's going to start posting more 'weird' stuff for his followers to enjoy. Meanwhile, the singer is due to release new music and a new album, so here's hoping he won't keep us waiting long.

MORE: Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen's relationship timeline as they confirm the arrival of their baby girl

MORE: Riley Keough recalls her relationship with stepfather Michael Jackson: 'I loved him'

Priscilla Presley has filed a legal dispute against the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie's will. In a court filing, Priscilla argues against an amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust that was made in 2016 and ousted Priscilla as the trustee of her daughter's assets. Lawyers for Priscilla, who was the wife of late superstar Elvis, claim that Priscilla's name was spelt incorrectly and that a signature appeared inconsistent on the legal document, and that she was unaware of the change until Lisa Marie pass away. The amendment to the will also put Lisa's two children as trustees including Benjamin Keogh who passed away in 2020 at the age of 27. Lisa Marie died earlier this month at the age of 54.

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafar Jackson, has been cast to portray his late uncle in an upcoming biopic of the singer's life. The 26-year-old performer, who is the son of former Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, will portray the late King of Pop in the movie which is set to explore Michael's expansive career which saw him become one of the most successful artists of all time. Jafar responded to the news on social media saying he was humbled and honoured to have landed the role.

The film is titled Michael and is being made in corporation with the Michael Jackson estate and will be produced by Graham King, who worked on the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Production is already underway but there's no word yet on when fans can expect to watch it.

Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has broken a huge record. The string of shows, which began back in 2018 and resumed in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic, has become the highest-grossing concert series of all time, beating Ed Sheeran's Divide and U2's The 360 Tour in the process.

Elton's massive run of concerts has already made $817.9 million dollars so far across 278 shows, making it the first tour to cross the 800 million dollar benchmark. And Elton's tour will likely grow even more as the singer hasn't yet officially finished the mammoth series yet. Elton is due to tour Europe this summer before finishing at Glastonbury festival in June 2023, which will be his final ever UK show.

The Jonas Brothers have announced a brand new album. The pop trio shared the exciting news with their fans in Los Angeles recently when they received their star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kevin, Joe and Nick were all present, as well as their wives and children, to collect the group's accolade, with Nick revealing in a speech that their new record, titled The Album, will be out very soon. Here's what they had to say.

And speaking of accolades, Lana Del Rey is set to be honoured with the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The Born to Die hitmaker will be receive the award at the event held in Los Angeles on 1 March while Kim Petras, Becky G and Lainey Wilson will also be recognised for their work in the industry. The 2023 Women of the Year will be announced very soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.