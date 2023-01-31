All you need to know about the 2023 Grammy Awards: From the host to nominees and when they're on The golden gramophone is back once again!

Music's biggest night is back for another round as the Grammy Awards return this weekend to honor the best in popular music.

After a detour to Las Vegas last year, the 65th Grammy Awards are back to their usual home of Los Angeles, just in time for more jaw-dropping fashions, roof-raising performances, and even some emotional speeches.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's show:

When does it air and at what time?

The Grammys are returning to LA and will air this Sunday

The 65th Grammy Awards will air on February 5, this Sunday, from 8-11:30 PM ET, so make sure you've got dinner and some snacks ready!

Where will the Grammys take place?

The show is returning to Los Angeles after making a trip to Vegas last year, and will take place at the Crypto.com Arena.

How do I watch?

The show will air live on CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus. Other streaming options include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the third time

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

Comedian and late night host Trevor Noah will be hosting this year's show for the third time in a row, having successfully helmed the two previous ceremonies during the pandemic.

Who is nominated this year?

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Brandi Carlile are the most nominated artists at this year's ceremony, with the former's total of 88 putting her in a tie with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist of all time. You can check out the full list of nominees we have for you here!

Harry Styles, with six nominations, will also take to the stage

Who will be performing?

While a full list of performers hasn't been unveiled yet, and the night can breed several surprises, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, and Harry Styles are among those that have been confirmed to take the stage.

